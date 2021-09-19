Commuting in Metro Manila during COVID-19 Alert Level 4

MULTIMEDIA

Commuting in Metro Manila during pilot imposition of COVID-19 Alert Level 4

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Viber

A commuter uses his phone onboard a public utility jeepney along Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City on Saturday. Intrazonal and interzonal travel for persons are allowed in Metro Manila while under COVID-19 Alert Level 4, except for those (i) persons below 18 years old, (ii) over 65 of age, (iii) with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, or other health risks, and (iv) pregnant women, subject to regulations set by local government units of destination, according to the latest guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.