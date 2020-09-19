Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Military honors for Basilan crash crew

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2020 10:38 PM

Military honors for Basilan crash crew

Arrival honors are bestowed upon Air Force Major Jessie Miller Jr., one of the crew members of the Sikorsky S-76A Rescue Helicopter that crashed in Basilan, as his remains arrive in Baguio City on Saturday. Four Philippine Air Force personnel, including Miller, were killed when the military helicopter they were in for a medevac mission crashed on September 16. 

Read More:  Air Force Major Jessie Miller Jr.   military honors   Philippine Air Force   Baguio   Basilan   Sikorsky Helicopter   Basilan crash   multimedia   multimedia photos  