MULTIMEDIA

Military honors for Basilan crash crew

Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Arrival honors are bestowed upon Air Force Major Jessie Miller Jr., one of the crew members of the Sikorsky S-76A Rescue Helicopter that crashed in Basilan, as his remains arrive in Baguio City on Saturday. Four Philippine Air Force personnel, including Miller, were killed when the military helicopter they were in for a medevac mission crashed on September 16.