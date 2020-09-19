Home > News MULTIMEDIA Military honors for Basilan crash crew Jong Gasmena, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 19 2020 10:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Arrival honors are bestowed upon Air Force Major Jessie Miller Jr., one of the crew members of the Sikorsky S-76A Rescue Helicopter that crashed in Basilan, as his remains arrive in Baguio City on Saturday. Four Philippine Air Force personnel, including Miller, were killed when the military helicopter they were in for a medevac mission crashed on September 16. 4 killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan amid bad weather Military honors 4 airmen in Basilan helicopter crash Read More: Air Force Major Jessie Miller Jr. military honors Philippine Air Force Baguio Basilan Sikorsky Helicopter Basilan crash multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/19/20/dfa-receives-from-doj-compensation-for-gem-ver-fishermen/news/09/19/20/dswd-hopes-to-finish-distribution-of-cash-aid-by-months-end/news/09/19/20/dict-seeks-p18b-budget-to-help-improve-internet-connectivity/sports/09/19/20/tens-of-thousands-of-protesters-join-thailand-pro-democracy-rally/life/09/19/20/ex-miss-grand-ph-samantha-ashley-lo-named-superbods-grand-winner