MULTIMEDIA

Art imitates life at Manila's Baywalk

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A man paints a scene at the baywalk area of Manila Bay as various government agencies conduct cleanup operations in time for International Coastal Clean-Up Day on Saturday. The part of baywalk covered with crushed dolomite sand will be opened to the public on Saturday until 6 pm and on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.