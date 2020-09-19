Home > News MULTIMEDIA Art imitates life at Manila's Baywalk George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 19 2020 02:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man paints a scene at the baywalk area of Manila Bay as various government agencies conduct cleanup operations in time for International Coastal Clean-Up Day on Saturday. The part of baywalk covered with crushed dolomite sand will be opened to the public on Saturday until 6 pm and on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Read More: National Coastal Clean-Up Day Manila Bay white sand crushed dolomite sand painter multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/09/19/20/a-new-journey-from-home-julia-montes-nagbabalik-eskuwela-na/sports/09/19/20/pba-to-spend-p65-million-for-clark-bubble/news/09/19/20/fda-chief-sa-di-rehistradong-reno-liver-spread-eat-at-your-own-risk/news/09/19/20/tesda-launches-free-contact-tracing-training-program/news/09/19/20/bucor-info-chief-chaclag-catches-covid-19