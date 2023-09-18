Business as usual

Home  >  News

Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2023 07:46 PM

A street vendor sets up a stall by the roadside on Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City on Monday. The prices of basic commodities continue to rise, affecting the Philippines' informal sector, which in the last Informal Sector Survey in 2018 comprises 38 percent of the country's workforce. 

