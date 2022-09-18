Official canvassers check votes on Maguindanao split

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Counting votes on Maguindanao split Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 18 2022 12:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Maguindanao plebiscite provincial board of canvassers receive Certificates of Canvass delivered from different municipalities of the province on Sunday. The Commission on Elections reported 80.84 percent voter turnout for the referendum on the creation of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur. Do Maguindanao residents grasp plebiscite's importance? Duterte approves bill splitting Maguindanao into 2 provinces Read More: Maguindanao split Maguindanao plebiscite Maguindanao plebiscite provincial board of canvassers CoC Certificates of Canvass Maguindanao Maguindanao del Norte Maguindanao del Sur plebiscite regions regional news /news/09/18/22/radio-commentator-stabbed-to-death-in-negros-oriental/news/09/18/22/police-foil-alleged-theft-of-taxi-in-manila/news/09/18/22/bangkay-ng-lalaki-natagpuan-sa-septic-tank-sa-cagayan/video/life/09/18/22/hamon-at-pagsubok-ng-mga-magtatahong-at-magtatalaba/video/life/09/18/22/nakaaaliw-na-diskarte-sa-pagbebenta-ni-boy-palitaw