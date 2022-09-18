Official canvassers check votes on Maguindanao split

MULTIMEDIA

Counting votes on Maguindanao split

Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Maguindanao plebiscite provincial board of canvassers receive Certificates of Canvass delivered from different municipalities of the province on Sunday. The Commission on Elections reported 80.84 percent voter turnout for the referendum on the creation of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur.