British Embassy in PH holds memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

People attend a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Sept. 8 aged 96, at The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Forbes Park, Makati City on Sunday. A state funeral will be bestowed to Queen Elizabeth II at the King George VI memorial chapel, located inside St George's Chapel on Monday.