LOOK: BRP Gregorio del Pilar is again ready to set sail

LOOK: Philippine Navy's BRP Gregorio del Pilar is again ready to set sail

Photos by: BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS15)

Philippine Navy patrol ship, BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS15) is again ready to set sail years after experiencing a sea mishap back in August 2018 while conducting maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea.

The Navy said the ship has undergone several repairs and upgrades to ensure the restoration of the ship’s seaworthiness for maritime operations. System upgrades were also made, enhancing her capability for Maritime Domain Awareness.