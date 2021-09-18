Tourists back in Intramuros amid new COVID alert system

Home  >  News

Tourists back in Intramuros on first weekend of COVID-19 alert level system

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2021 09:26 PM

People visit parks inside Intramuros, Manila on Saturday, the first weekend after the new COVID-19 alert level system was imposed in Metro Manila. More leisure activities have been allowed under the new system, which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 while encouraging economic activity.

