Tourists back in Intramuros amid new COVID alert system

MULTIMEDIA
Tourists back in Intramuros on first weekend of COVID-19 alert level system
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 18 2021 09:26 PM
People visit parks inside Intramuros, Manila on Saturday, the first weekend after the new COVID-19 alert level system was imposed in Metro Manila. More leisure activities have been allowed under the new system, which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 while encouraging economic activity.
