MULTIMEDIA

Quiapo Church continues to draw crowd

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2020 03:52 PM | Updated as of Sep 18 2020 04:35 PM

Devotees and churchgoers attend mass while practicing physical distancing outside Quiapo Church in Manila Friday. Authorities are enforcing stricter rules to ensure compliance as devotees continue to flock to the church despite the restrictions under the general community quarantine.

Read More: church devotees GCQ lockdown quarantine quiapo religion