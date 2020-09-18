MULTIMEDIA

Manila builds stalls for livelihood program

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A worker of the city of Manila’s Department of Engineering and Public Works on Friday paints a vending stall at the Liwasang Bonifacio for the use of vendors. The stalls, which will be put up in different areas of the city, will be rented for a nominal fee and are part of the local government’s livelihood program for small-scale vendors.