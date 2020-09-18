Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila builds stalls for livelihood program Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 18 2020 06:15 PM | Updated as of Sep 18 2020 06:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker of the city of Manila’s Department of Engineering and Public Works on Friday paints a vending stall at the Liwasang Bonifacio for the use of vendors. The stalls, which will be put up in different areas of the city, will be rented for a nominal fee and are part of the local government’s livelihood program for small-scale vendors. Read More: vendors Manila Isko Moreno Department of Engineering and Public Works livelihood program vendors /business/09/18/20/philippines-to-suffer-big-toll-with-possible-loss-of-eu-trade-perks-rights-monitor/business/09/18/20/face-masks-ice-cream-and-cars-what-pinoys-bought-during-lazadas-99-sale-event/life/09/18/20/grabe-celebs-react-as-pia-wurtzbachs-swimsuit-photo-sets-social-media-on-fire/life/09/18/20/boom-ayuda-puppeteers-kumakalap-ng-pera-pang-ayuda-sa-mga-jeepney-driver/news/09/18/20/tagaytay-city-muling-pinupuntahan-ng-mga-turista