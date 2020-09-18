Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila builds stalls for livelihood program

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 18 2020 06:15 PM | Updated as of Sep 18 2020 06:56 PM

Manila builds stalls for livelihood program

A worker of the city of Manila’s Department of Engineering and Public Works on Friday paints a vending stall at the Liwasang Bonifacio for the use of vendors. The stalls, which will be put up in different areas of the city, will be rented for a nominal fee and are part of the local government’s livelihood program for small-scale vendors.

 

Read More:  vendors   Manila   Isko Moreno   Department of Engineering and Public Works   livelihood program   vendors  