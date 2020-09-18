MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers resort to selling vegetables

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers who are still not allowed to operate within their route resort to selling vegetables at a waiting shed near the corner of Laong Laan and Blumentritt in Manila on Friday The Dapitan Drivers and Operators Jeepney Association (DADOJA) started selling these produce from Sagada last September 12 with a capital amounting to P20,000 donated by a private individual.