Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers resort to selling vegetables George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 18 2020 01:32 PM | Updated as of Sep 18 2020 02:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Jeepney drivers who are still not allowed to operate within their route resort to selling vegetables at a waiting shed near the corner of Laong Laan and Blumentritt in Manila on Friday The Dapitan Drivers and Operators Jeepney Association (DADOJA) started selling these produce from Sagada last September 12 with a capital amounting to P20,000 donated by a private individual. Read More: drivers. transportation jeepney jobs livelihood lockdown sagada vegetables multimedia multimedia photos /news/09/18/20/dahil-sa-pandemya-mga-sementeryo-columbarium-sa-bansa-sarado-muna-sa-undas/life/09/18/20/after-32-years-documentary-on-aftermath-of-marcos-rule-gets-ph-premiere/news/09/18/20/house-reports-2-new-covid-19-cases-total-now-at-78/news/09/18/20/sc-blocks-with-finality-bid-to-disclose-duterte-health-records/news/09/18/20/doh-low-covid-19-deaths-in-ph-due-to-treatment-guidelines-crafted-early-in-pandemic