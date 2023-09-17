2023 Bar Examinations begin

MULTIMEDIA
Aspiring lawyers begin 2023 Bar exams
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 17 2023 03:28 PM
A law graduate hugs his mother before entering the Bar Examination testing center at the University of Santo Tomas in España, Manila on Sunday, September 17, 2023, for the first day of the most rigid examination in the country.
A total of 10,8791 law students began the three-day Bar Examinations, which will be held on September 17 (Sunday), 20 (Wednesday) and 24 (Sunday) in nine testing centers around the country.
