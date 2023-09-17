2023 Bar Examinations begin

MULTIMEDIA

Aspiring lawyers begin 2023 Bar exams

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A law graduate hugs his mother before entering the Bar Examination testing center at the University of Santo Tomas in España, Manila on Sunday, September 17, 2023, for the first day of the most rigid examination in the country.

A total of 10,8791 law students began the three-day Bar Examinations, which will be held on September 17 (Sunday), 20 (Wednesday) and 24 (Sunday) in nine testing centers around the country.