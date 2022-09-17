MULTIMEDIA

30 years after, comfort women remember the day they told their stories

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino comfort women attend a commemoration at the Redemptorist Church in Baclaran on Saturday. On the eve of the 30th year since the first batch of the women came out to tell their stories, the Flowers for Lolas campaign honors the victims of sexual slavery and violence during World War II.