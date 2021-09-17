OVP's Vaccine Express inoculates San Fernando residents

MULTIMEDIA

OVP's Vaccine Express inoculates San Fernando, Pampanga residents

Jay Ganzon, OVP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents against COVID-19 during the office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Friday. The program was done through the initiative of the OVP, the local government of San Fernando, and various civil society groups and volunteers.