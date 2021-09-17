OVP's Vaccine Express inoculates San Fernando residents

Home  >  News

OVP's Vaccine Express inoculates San Fernando, Pampanga residents

Jay Ganzon, OVP

Posted at Sep 17 2021 07:49 PM

Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents against COVID-19 during the office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Friday. The program was done through the initiative of the OVP, the local government of San Fernando, and various civil society groups and volunteers. 

