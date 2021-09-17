OVP's Vaccine Express inoculates San Fernando residents

Home > News MULTIMEDIA OVP's Vaccine Express inoculates San Fernando, Pampanga residents Jay Ganzon, OVP Posted at Sep 17 2021 07:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents against COVID-19 during the office of the Vice President’s (OVP) Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Friday. The program was done through the initiative of the OVP, the local government of San Fernando, and various civil society groups and volunteers. PH adds 20,336 new COVID-19 cases; 310 deaths highest in nearly a month US shipping 2.5M more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Vaccine Express Office of the Vice President San Fernando Pampanga A4 category /entertainment/09/17/21/bianca-gonzalez-reacts-to-toni-gonzagas-controversial-interview/overseas/09/17/21/severe-covid-19-cases-remain-low-in-singapore/news/09/17/21/kakulangan-sa-covid-19-data-reporting-dapat-ayusin/business/09/17/21/at-unfinished-evergrande-apartments-in-china-buyers-seek-answers/entertainment/09/17/21/cha-cha-caete-at-16-pursues-music-while-in-high-school