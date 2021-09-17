Granular lockdown under Alert Level 4

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Barangay in Makati under granular lockdown Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 17 2021 03:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents transact their business at the barricade set up in Barangay Tejeros in Makati City as the street is placed under granular lockdown on Friday. Under Alert Level 4 in the government's new quarantine classification, local government units are given a free hand to declare specific areas under granular lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 pandemic lockdown quarantine Alert Level 4 Tejeros Makati /news/09/17/21/japan-info-exchange-with-ph-matters-of-diplomacy/news/09/17/21/philippines-logs-20336-more-covid-19-cases/entertainment/09/17/21/lil-nas-x-inspires-queer-ideas-in-debut-album-montero/business/09/17/21/us-to-charge-ex-boeing-pilot-over-737-max-crashes/news/09/17/21/lensman-behind-iconic-ninoy-assassination-photo-seeks-help