Granular lockdown under Alert Level 4

Barangay in Makati under granular lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents transact their business at the barricade set up in Barangay Tejeros in Makati City as the street is placed under granular lockdown on Friday. Under Alert Level 4 in the government's new quarantine classification, local government units are given a free hand to declare specific areas under granular lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

