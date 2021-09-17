Home  >  News

Barangay in Makati under granular lockdown

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2021 03:25 PM

Granular lockdown under Alert Level 4

Residents transact their business at the barricade set up in Barangay Tejeros in Makati City as the street is placed under granular lockdown on Friday. Under Alert Level 4 in the government's new quarantine classification, local government units are given a free hand to declare specific areas under granular lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 

