Tribute to fallen human rights activists

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2020 02:20 PM

Human rights activists hold a eulogy and light candles for colleagues from the Cagayan Valley who were victims of alleged extrajudicial killings during the Marcos and Duterte administrations, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Thursday. The tribute was organized leading up to the 48th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law on Sept. 21.
 

