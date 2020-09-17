Home > News MULTIMEDIA Tribute to fallen human rights activists Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 17 2020 02:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Human rights activists hold a eulogy and light candles for colleagues from the Cagayan Valley who were victims of alleged extrajudicial killings during the Marcos and Duterte administrations, at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Thursday. The tribute was organized leading up to the 48th anniversary of the imposition of Martial Law on Sept. 21. Read More: extrajudicial killings Martial Law human rights groups tribute to victims of extrajudicial killings Marcos Duterte multimedia multimedia photo EJK Philippines EJK in the Philippines extrajudicial killings in the Philippines /business/09/17/20/third-telco-dito-says-first-year-target-on-towers-completion-on-track-seeks-trust-on-afp-deal/news/09/17/20/duterte-to-extend-state-of-calamity-due-in-ph-to-covid-19/news/09/17/20/house-records-another-covid-19-case-total-now-at-76/news/09/17/20/number-of-health-workers-in-philippines-who-succumbed-to-covid-19-climbs-to-58/news/09/17/20/duterte-decision-on-public-transport-distancing-policy-out-sept-21-says-palace