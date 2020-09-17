MULTIMEDIA
Dead fish at Manila Bay
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 17 2020 05:41 PM
A boy walks along the breakwater in Baseco Compound in Manila on Thursday as dead fish float along the Manila Bay due to fish kill. In a statement, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Director Eduardo Gongona said that water quality testing in Baseco showed that dissolved oxygen in the area was only at 0.11 mg/L, much lower than the acceptable level of 5 mg/L for aquatic life. Gongona also cautioned against eating fish that are not caught fresh and alive.
