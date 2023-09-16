Taking out the trash in Baseco Beach

MULTIMEDIA

Volunteers head to Baseco Beach for International Coastal Cleanup Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Personnel from several government agencies, private groups, teachers, and volunteers participate in a trash clean-up activity along the shores of Baseco Beach in Manila Bay during the International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday. The annual event aims to raise awareness of the environmental effects of plastic trash that ends up in the sea and affects marine life and ecosystems.