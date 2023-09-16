Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for BSKE Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2023 11:47 AM | Updated as of Sep 16 2023 12:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Employees of Manila City Hall clean and prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Comelec warehouse in Park N Ride in Manila on Saturday. The BSKE campaign period is from October 19 to 28 while the elections are set for October 30. ALAMIN: Saan pwedeng isumbong ang mga lalabag sa premature campaigning, iba pang election violations Bilang ng mga insidenteng may kinalaman sa BSKE, nadagdagan pa ayon sa PNP Read More: BSKE Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections ballot box BSKE2023 /news/09/16/23/afp-suspects-china-of-harvesting-corals-in-rozul-reef/sports/09/16/23/volleyball-ust-secures-no-1-seed-in-v-league/sports/09/16/23/3x3-uratex-dream-faces-tall-odds-in-red-bull-world-finals/spotlight/09/16/23/clinton-gesmundo-flag-lack-of-govt-regulation-for-big-tech/sports/09/16/23/almost-all-of-spains-womens-world-cup-players-rule-out-call-up