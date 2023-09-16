MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for BSKE

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Employees of Manila City Hall clean and prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Comelec warehouse in Park N Ride in Manila on Saturday. The BSKE campaign period is from October 19 to 28 while the elections are set for October 30.