Getting ready for BSKE

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2023 11:47 AM | Updated as of Sep 16 2023 12:41 PM

Employees of Manila City Hall clean and prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Comelec warehouse in Park N Ride in Manila on Saturday. The BSKE campaign period is from October 19 to 28 while the elections are set for October 30. 

