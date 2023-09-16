MULTIMEDIA

Fashion show brings to fore environmental issues

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Advocates for human rights and environmental protection participate as models in a fashion show style activity to create awareness on the issues in Quezon City on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The show 'Fashion Against Fascism and Fossil Fuels' aims to bring attention to cases of alleged killings, abductions and harassment of activists in human rights and environmental protection movements. Models used signs to reiterate calls to stop attacks on activists and to end the use of fossil fuels.