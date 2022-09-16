MULTIMEDIA
Environmental group Greenpeace traces plastics to companies
Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout
Posted at Sep 16 2022 07:18 PM
A worker removes plastic garbage collected by floating waste barriers along a creek in San Juan City, in this photo taken September 15, 2022 and released Friday. The project is part of the fifth annual Brand Audit, a global activity initiated by Break Free From Plastic Movement, which seeks to trace the companies behind the single-use plastic proliferating in public spaces and impacting the environment.
- /news/09/17/22/super-typhoon-josie-exits-par-heads-for-japan
- /entertainment/09/17/22/9-years-together-matteo-shares-glimpse-of-date-with-sarah
- /entertainment/09/17/22/look-laughter-and-tears-as-angelica-kim-bela-reunite
- /entertainment/09/17/22/justin-biebers-concert-promoter-clarifies-cancelled-shows
- /spotlight/09/17/22/ph-students-back-in-school-fret-about-the-pandemics-impact-on-their-future