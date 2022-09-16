MULTIMEDIA

Environmental group Greenpeace traces plastics to companies

Basilio H. Sepe, Greenpeace handout

A worker removes plastic garbage collected by floating waste barriers along a creek in San Juan City, in this photo taken September 15, 2022 and released Friday. The project is part of the fifth annual Brand Audit, a global activity initiated by Break Free From Plastic Movement, which seeks to trace the companies behind the single-use plastic proliferating in public spaces and impacting the environment.