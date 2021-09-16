Home > News MULTIMEDIA Devotees seek sanctuary as Quiapo Church reopens George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2021 01:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Hijos del Nazareno inspect vaccination cards of churchgoers at the Quiapo Church in Manila as they reopen on the first day of the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in NCR. The IATF has allowed the resumption of religious activities up to 30% of their outdoor capacity, and 10% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals. Mga deboto muling nakapagmisa sa loob ng Quiapo Church matapos ang higit 1 buwan Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus community quarantine Alert level 4 religious gatherings Quiapo Church /overseas/09/16/21/mga-presong-pumuga-sa-israel-naghukay-mula-disyembre/news/09/16/21/lawyer-shot-dead-in-south-cotabato-pnp-vows-thorough-probe/entertainment/09/16/21/piolo-lovi-to-star-in-pinoy-version-of-flower-of-evil/video/news/09/16/21/southern-tagalog-regional-hospital-sa-cavite-puno-na/life/09/16/21/look-jinkee-pacquiao-graces-cover-of-luxury-magazine