Devotees seek sanctuary as Quiapo Church reopens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Hijos del Nazareno inspect vaccination cards of churchgoers at the Quiapo Church in Manila as they reopen on the first day of the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in NCR. The IATF has allowed the resumption of religious activities up to 30% of their outdoor capacity, and 10% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals.