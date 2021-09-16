Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Devotees seek sanctuary as Quiapo Church reopens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2021 01:10 PM

Quiapo Church reopens

Members of the Hijos del Nazareno inspect vaccination cards of churchgoers at the Quiapo Church in Manila as they reopen on the first day of the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 4 in NCR. The IATF has allowed the resumption of religious activities up to 30% of their outdoor capacity, and 10% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   community quarantine   Alert level 4   religious gatherings   Quiapo Church  