Rizal Park reopen

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2021 10:38 AM | Updated as of Sep 16 2021 11:07 AM

Outdoor leisure parks in Metro Manila reopen

People spend time at Rizal Park in Manila as it reopens for the first day of the imposition of COVID-19 Alert level 4 over Metro Manila on Thursday. Rizal Park, which opens daily from 5 until 9 in the morning, will allow entry of maximum of 500 people according to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Only visitors 18 and above will be allowed entry to outdoor leisure parks. 

