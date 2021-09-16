Outdoor leisure parks in Metro Manila reopen

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rizal Park reopen ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2021 10:38 AM | Updated as of Sep 16 2021 11:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People spend time at Rizal Park in Manila as it reopens for the first day of the imposition of COVID-19 Alert level 4 over Metro Manila on Thursday. Rizal Park, which opens daily from 5 until 9 in the morning, will allow entry of maximum of 500 people according to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Only visitors 18 and above will be allowed entry to outdoor leisure parks. ALAMIN: Mga pasyalang bukas sa 'Alert Level 4' Read More: Rizal Park outdoor leisure parks Alert level 4 tourism /news/09/16/21/comelec-seeks-funds-for-stamps-in-overseas-mail-in-vote/business/09/16/21/spacex-sends-all-civilian-crew-into-orbit/business/09/16/21/ph-chain-brothers-burger-to-open-in-australia/sports/09/16/21/volleyball-coaches-keeping-teams-ready-for-uaap-season/business/09/16/21/emperador-one-step-closer-to-sgx-listing