Outdoor leisure parks in Metro Manila reopen

Rizal Park reopen

People spend time at Rizal Park in Manila as it reopens for the first day of the imposition of COVID-19 Alert level 4 over Metro Manila on Thursday. Rizal Park, which opens daily from 5 until 9 in the morning, will allow entry of maximum of 500 people according to Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat. Only visitors 18 and above will be allowed entry to outdoor leisure parks.