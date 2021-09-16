Home  >  News

NCR restos welcome diners on first day of COVID-19 alert system shift

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2021 06:16 PM

Metro Manila restos welcome back diners

People wait for their food to be served at the al fresco dining area of a food strip in Binondo, Manila as the government shifts to an alert level system meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 while spurring business activity on Thursday after 18 months of varying degrees of quarantines in the capital region. The shift to the alert system comes as the COVID-19 death toll in the country breached 36,000 with 277 newly confirmed fatalities recorded Thursday, while total recoveries stood at 2,090,228 after a 13,644 climb. 

