Metro Manila restos welcome back diners

MULTIMEDIA NCR restos welcome diners on first day of COVID-19 alert system shift George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2021 06:16 PM People wait for their food to be served at the al fresco dining area of a food strip in Binondo, Manila as the government shifts to an alert level system meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 while spurring business activity on Thursday after 18 months of varying degrees of quarantines in the capital region. The shift to the alert system comes as the COVID-19 death toll in the country breached 36,000 with 277 newly confirmed fatalities recorded Thursday, while total recoveries stood at 2,090,228 after a 13,644 climb. COVID-19 death toll in Philippines breaches 36,000; total cases cross 2.3 million EXPLAINER: What to expect in new alert levels scheme in NCR, Philippines