2nd straight year of distance learning for PH students

MULTIMEDIA
PH students undergo distance learning for 2nd straight year
Lisa Marie David, Reuters
Posted at Sep 16 2021 09:27 PM
Jayze Buban, 26, assists her daughter Lynie Jhane Madrigal in answering learning materials at their home in Manila on Thursday, as face-to-face classes have yet to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition questioned the DepEd’s readiness to open the school year, fearing that “the upcoming school year might be just a repeat of the previous one,” where many many students, teachers and parents struggled with access to devices and poor internet connectivity.
