2nd straight year of distance learning for PH students

PH students undergo distance learning for 2nd straight year

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Jayze Buban, 26, assists her daughter Lynie Jhane Madrigal in answering learning materials at their home in Manila on Thursday, as face-to-face classes have yet to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition questioned the DepEd’s readiness to open the school year, fearing that “the upcoming school year might be just a repeat of the previous one,” where many many students, teachers and parents struggled with access to devices and poor internet connectivity.