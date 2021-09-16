2nd straight year of distance learning for PH students

Home  >  News

PH students undergo distance learning for 2nd straight year

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Sep 16 2021 09:27 PM

Jayze Buban, 26, assists her daughter Lynie Jhane Madrigal in answering learning materials at their home in Manila on Thursday, as face-to-face classes have yet to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition questioned the DepEd’s readiness to open the school year, fearing that “the upcoming school year might be just a repeat of the previous one,” where many many students, teachers and parents struggled with access to devices and poor internet connectivity. 

