Military chopper crashes in Basilan

In this photo provided by the Lantawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, rescuers check the still smoldering remains of a Philippine Air Force S-76A Sikorsky helicopter after it crashed in Basilan Wednesday. The helicopter was en route to airlift troops wounded from a recent suicide bombing crashed on a southern island Wednesday, killing all four crew members on board, officials said.

4 killed as military chopper crashes in Basilan amid bad weather