Military chopper crashes in Basilan

Lantawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office via AP

In this photo provided by the Lantawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, rescuers check the still smoldering remains of a Philippine Air Force S-76A Sikorsky helicopter after it crashed in Basilan Wednesday. The helicopter was en route to airlift troops wounded from a recent suicide bombing crashed on a southern island Wednesday, killing all four crew members on board, officials said.