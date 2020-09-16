Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Military chopper crashes in Basilan

Lantawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office via AP

Posted at Sep 16 2020 10:47 PM

Military chopper crashes in Basilan

In this photo provided by the Lantawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, rescuers check the still smoldering remains of a Philippine Air Force S-76A Sikorsky helicopter after it crashed in Basilan Wednesday. The helicopter was en route to airlift troops wounded from a recent suicide bombing crashed on a southern island Wednesday, killing all four crew members on board, officials said.

Read More:  Basilan   Philippine Air Force   chopper crash   helicopter crash   Sikorsky helicopter   multimedia   multimedia photos  