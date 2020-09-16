Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Cathedral reopens George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2020 10:25 AM | Updated as of Sep 16 2020 10:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A churchgoer receives Holy Communion during the first Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Wednesday as it reopens after 6 months of closure due to the strict implementation of COVID-19 quarantine. Catholic churches in Metro Manila reopened after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease allowed churches to accommodate 10 percent of its capacity and meet strict safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Metro Manila churches, pwede na hanggang 10 percent ng kapasidad Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine Manila Cathedral reopening of churches IATF-EID /business/09/16/20/list-airasia-releases-updated-schedule-for-domestic-flights-until-sept-30/news/09/16/20/time-to-launch-international-mechanisms-on-ph-drug-war-watchdog/business/09/16/20/fed-seeks-to-offer-reassurance-amid-push-for-new-us-stimulus/overseas/09/16/20/yoshihide-suga-set-to-become-japans-next-prime-minister/entertainment/09/16/20/kim-kardashian-joins-celebrities-in-social-media-freeze-against-hate