Manila Cathedral reopens

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A churchgoer receives Holy Communion during the first Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Wednesday as it reopens after 6 months of closure due to the strict implementation of COVID-19 quarantine. Catholic churches in Metro Manila reopened after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease allowed churches to accommodate 10 percent of its capacity and meet strict safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.