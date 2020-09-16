MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for online learning

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Teachers inspect the gadgets they received to be used for online distance learning at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. The city of Manila began distributing last Sept. 1 around 11,000 laptops with pocket wifi to Manila teachers, and allotted 136,950 tablets for students in preparation for the blended learning starting next month.