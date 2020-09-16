Home  >  News

Getting ready for online learning

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 02:32 PM

Teachers inspect the gadgets they received to be used for online distance learning at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. The city of Manila began distributing last Sept. 1 around 11,000 laptops with pocket wifi to Manila teachers, and allotted 136,950 tablets for students in preparation for the blended learning starting next month.

