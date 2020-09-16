Home > News MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for online learning George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2020 02:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Teachers inspect the gadgets they received to be used for online distance learning at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Wednesday. The city of Manila began distributing last Sept. 1 around 11,000 laptops with pocket wifi to Manila teachers, and allotted 136,950 tablets for students in preparation for the blended learning starting next month. Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine blended learning online distance learning Manila teachers DepEd multimedia multimedia photo /business/09/16/20/jollibee-brings-chickenjoy-to-liverpool-in-uk-west-plano-in-texas-with-new-stores/sports/09/16/20/with-restart-looming-pba-set-to-decide-on-format-venue/overseas/09/16/20/indias-coronavirus-cases-pass-5-million/news/09/16/20/alamin-health-protocols-sa-muling-pagbubukas-ng-manila-cathedral/news/09/16/20/ex-justice-carpio-tapped-to-boost-case-vs-chinas-xi-over-sea-row