Providing connectivity

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 09:28 PM

A technician installs cables along San Marcelino Street in Manila on Wednesday to provide broadband internet access to a household in the area. Department of Information and Communications Technology Sec. Gringo Honasan earlier said in a House hearing that the country’s 3-7 Mbps average internet speed is “not that bad,” even as neighboring countries have much higher data speeds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various quarantine classifications, many people have been forced to rely on the internet to go to work or attend classes online. 

