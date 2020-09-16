Home > News MULTIMEDIA Providing connectivity Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 16 2020 09:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A technician installs cables along San Marcelino Street in Manila on Wednesday to provide broadband internet access to a household in the area. Department of Information and Communications Technology Sec. Gringo Honasan earlier said in a House hearing that the country’s 3-7 Mbps average internet speed is “not that bad,” even as neighboring countries have much higher data speeds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various quarantine classifications, many people have been forced to rely on the internet to go to work or attend classes online. DICT's Honasan: PH internet connection speed 'not that bad' DepEd naghahanda ng monthly internet allowance para sa mga guro, kawani Read More: internet broadband internet DICT internet install /overseas/09/16/20/commission-on-appointments-confirms-new-ph-envoy-to-kuwait/news/09/16/20/sotto-duterte-agrees-to-assign-finance-chief-as-philhealth-board-chair/news/09/16/20/assessment-system-is-missing-link-in-depeds-distance-learning-preps-gatchalian/news/09/16/20/doh-studying-increase-in-covid-19-cases-but-says-ph-faring-better-at-hospital-occupancy/news/09/16/20/sotto-pushes-for-bill-removing-health-secretary-as-philhealth-board-chair