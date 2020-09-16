MULTIMEDIA

Providing connectivity

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A technician installs cables along San Marcelino Street in Manila on Wednesday to provide broadband internet access to a household in the area. Department of Information and Communications Technology Sec. Gringo Honasan earlier said in a House hearing that the country’s 3-7 Mbps average internet speed is “not that bad,” even as neighboring countries have much higher data speeds. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and various quarantine classifications, many people have been forced to rely on the internet to go to work or attend classes online.