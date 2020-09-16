Home  >  News

A call for pro-student mode of learning

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2020 03:10 PM

Student protesters picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday as the Commission on Higher Education faces the House Committee on Appropriations for the commission’s 2021 budget. Several student groups called for academic freeze as the country faces the COVID-19 pandemic, citing challenges with online distance learning. 

