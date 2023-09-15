MULTIMEDIA

Santa Ana church raises concern on damage due to construction

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the Escuella Taller de Filipinas Foundation inspect the camarin of the Santa Ana Church in Manila on Thursday. The church raised concern that the 11 unique frescoes in the camarin of the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned were in serious danger of irreparable damage due to the heavy pounding and pile driving of a major developer near the declared heritage zone of Santa Ana.