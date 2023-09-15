Home  >  News

No to fossil fuels, yes to renewables

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2023 04:50 PM

Climate campaigners protest in front of the Department of Environmental Resources and headquarters in Quezon City on Friday to join global activities kicking-off the campaign against the use of fossil fuels. The campaign calls on governments and the private sector around the world to stop funding fossil fuel projects and support renewable energy resources to help mitigate the effects of climate change. 

