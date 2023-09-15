MULTIMEDIA
No. 1 plastic polluter in the world
Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE
Posted at Sep 15 2023 03:40 PM
Volunteers from environmental advocate organization, Earth Island Institute, collect trash on Friday, the eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day, at Freedom Island in Manila. International Coastal Cleanup Day is observed annually with this year's theme #SeaTheChange calling to end the use of plastics that has led to a global environmental catastrophe killing marine animals every day.
- /news/09/15/23/marcos-jr-hopes-justice-served-on-ranara-case
- /sports/09/15/23/no-pressure-mercito-gesta-all-set-for-match-vs-william-zepeda
- /business/09/15/23/competition-commission-clears-bpi-robinsons-bank-merger
- /overseas/09/15/23/west-maui-to-reopen-to-public-on-oct-8
- /sports/09/15/23/ramon-ang-admits-spending-p1b-annually-on-smc-teams