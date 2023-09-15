Justice sought for slain Abra lawyer

MULTIMEDIA

Justice sought for for Aty. Alzate

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Human rights groups lead by the National Union of People’s Lawyers light candles at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday to protest the killing of lawyer Ma. Saniata Liwliwa Gonzalez Alzate. The group condemns the killing of Alzate who was gunned down in front of her home in Abra and are urging law enforcement agencies to immediately bring the perpetrators to justice.