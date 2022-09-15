Group protests electricity rate hike request

MULTIMEDIA

Group opposes petition for electricity rate hike

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An elderly joins the Power for People Coalition at a protest in front of the Meralco main office on Ortigas Avenue in Pasig City on Thursday. The group decried the rate hike request of San Miguel Corporation as a collusion between the electricity provider and Meralco, fearing higher bills for consumers in the future.