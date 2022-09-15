Group protests electricity rate hike request

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Group opposes petition for electricity rate hike Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2022 02:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An elderly joins the Power for People Coalition at a protest in front of the Meralco main office on Ortigas Avenue in Pasig City on Thursday. The group decried the rate hike request of San Miguel Corporation as a collusion between the electricity provider and Meralco, fearing higher bills for consumers in the future. Read More: electricity energy electricity rate power rate power rate hike electricity rate hike power rate increase electricity rate increase San Miguel Corporation Meralco protest Power for People Coalition /entertainment/09/16/22/roxanne-barcelo-expecting-second-child/entertainment/09/16/22/danica-sotto-marc-pingris-expecting-another-baby-boy/news/09/16/22/800-pinoys-stranded-on-island-over-dispute-with-us-contractor-official/news/09/16/22/estudyanteng-pumapasok-nang-naka-unicycle-umani-ng-papuri/news/09/16/22/postponing-barangay-sk-polls-doesnt-make-sense