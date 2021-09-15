Home > News MULTIMEDIA Metro Manila restaurants ready for dine-in customers Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2021 08:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Restaurant staff put finishing touches to the al fresco dining area of the garden restaurant Gubat in Quezon City on Tuesday, as they prepare to open a day before the implementation of the new COVID-19 alert system in Metro Manila aimed at promoting business activity. The new system comes days after officials walked back on their announcement of putting the capital region under GCQ the night before its scheduled implementation, earning criticism and anger from restaurant owners who have already bought supplies to serve customers. Dine-in services in Metro Manila to be limited for fully vaccinated Read More: coronavirus COVID19 COVID19 alert system Metro Manila restaurants dining al fresco dining /video/news/09/15/21/dating-ps-dbm-exec-sa-kamara-walang-overpriced/overseas/09/15/21/biden-to-meet-us-ceos-on-vaccine-mandates/news/09/15/21/theft-estafa-charges-poised-vs-tupad-scam-suspects/sports/09/15/21/pba-ginebra-keeps-quarterfinals-hopes-alive-with-come-from-behind-win-vs-phoenix/news/09/15/21/gordon-to-duterte-ano-ba-talaga-ang-tinatago-ninyo