Metro Manila restaurants ready for dine-in customers

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Restaurant staff put finishing touches to the al fresco dining area of the garden restaurant Gubat in Quezon City on Tuesday, as they prepare to open a day before the implementation of the new COVID-19 alert system in Metro Manila aimed at promoting business activity. The new system comes days after officials walked back on their announcement of putting the capital region under GCQ the night before its scheduled implementation, earning criticism and anger from restaurant owners who have already bought supplies to serve customers.