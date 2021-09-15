Churches to reopen in NCR under Alert level 4

Home > News MULTIMEDIA IATF allows religious gatherings in NCR under Alert level 4 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2021 03:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman prays in front of the closed doors of Binondo Church in Manila on Wednesday. Religious gatherings in the National Capital Region will be allowed at 10 percent capacity under Alert Level 4 of the new quarantine guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19. Read More: COVID19 community quarantine Alert level 4 religious gatherings Biondo Church /overseas/09/15/21/california-gov-newsom-defeats-republican-recall-effort/entertainment/09/15/21/k-pop-group-ateez-drops-new-ep/news/09/15/21/cardinal-advincula-thanks-frontliners-for-heroism/news/09/15/21/ncr-courts-still-closed-despite-shift-to-alert-level-4/news/09/15/21/traditional-philippine-weaving-ipinakilala-sa-portugal