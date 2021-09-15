Churches to reopen in NCR under Alert level 4

MULTIMEDIA

IATF allows religious gatherings in NCR under Alert level 4

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman prays in front of the closed doors of Binondo Church in Manila on Wednesday. Religious gatherings in the National Capital Region will be allowed at 10 percent capacity under Alert Level 4 of the new quarantine guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.