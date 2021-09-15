Cardinal Advincula leads Mass honoring COVID-19 frontliners

MULTIMEDIA

Cardinal Advincula offers Mass for COVID-19 frontliners

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula celebrates Mass dedicated to frontliners at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The mass, attended by doctors, nurses, hospital personnel, food delivery staff, the military and police, offered candles and prayers to a memorial of fallen heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.