Sta. Ana Hospital to open second lab for COVID-19 testing

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers rush to complete the construction of the second molecular laboratory inside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday. Scheduled to open by the end of September, the laboratory will process samples from the first wave of mass testing for market vendors as announced by Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso.

