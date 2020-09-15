Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sta. Ana Hospital to open second lab for COVID-19 testing George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2020 03:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers rush to complete the construction of the second molecular laboratory inside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday. Scheduled to open by the end of September, the laboratory will process samples from the first wave of mass testing for market vendors as announced by Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso. Read More: COVID-19 mass testing Manila vendors Manila Sta. Ana Hospital multimedia multimedia photo /news/09/15/20/instead-of-medical-reserve-corps-govt-should-fill-empty-health-care-posts-group/video/news/09/15/20/ex-philhealth-official-still-wants-gordon-probed-over-red-cross-philhealth-deal/life/09/15/20/wuhan-film-captures-horror-and-humanity-at-coronavirus-ground-zero/business/09/15/20/balanse-sa-infra-projects-na-nagamit-sa-pandemic-popondohan-sa-2021-avisado/entertainment/09/15/20/mark-wahlberg-probes-masculinity-in-anti-bullying-film-good-joe-bell