Navotas builds COVID-19 isolation facility for mild cases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A worker walks past rows of COVID-19 isolation facility under construction in Navotas City on Tuesday. Thirty container vans are being converted into isolation units, with 120-bed capacity, in Navotas City for mild and asymptomatic coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.