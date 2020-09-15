Home > News MULTIMEDIA Groups raise labor issues amid COVID-19 pandemic Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2020 12:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Six months since parts of the country were placed under community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, labor rights advocates demand jobs creation, adequate aid, and rights protection during a protest in Quezon City on Tuesday. Around 27.3 million Filipino adults are currently unemployed in the middle of the health and economic crises, based on a recent survey released by the Social Weather Station. Dissecting Data: Unemployment improves in July but NCR, key regions see elevated joblessness Read More: labor groups unemployment DefendJobs Kampi Philippines unemployment Philippines joblessness jobless Filipinos /news/09/15/20/health-frontliners-umapelang-pag-isipan-ang-pagbawas-ng-distansya-ng-mga-pasahero-sa-puvs/overseas/09/15/20/bill-gates-offers-grim-global-health-report-and-some-optimism/overseas/09/15/20/who-is-yoshihide-suga-japans-next-prime-minister/news/09/15/20/videoke-ban-hinimok-para-iwas-istorbo-sa-mga-work-from-home-online-class/entertainment/09/15/20/south-korean-actress-oh-in-hye-passes-away-at-36-reports