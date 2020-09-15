MULTIMEDIA

Groups raise labor issues amid COVID-19 pandemic

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Six months since parts of the country were placed under community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, labor rights advocates demand jobs creation, adequate aid, and rights protection during a protest in Quezon City on Tuesday. Around 27.3 million Filipino adults are currently unemployed in the middle of the health and economic crises, based on a recent survey released by the Social Weather Station.