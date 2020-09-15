MULTIMEDIA

Declogging Manila streets as LPA brings heavy rains

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Maintenance personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conduct declogging activities on Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Tuesday. A low pressure area spotted about 40 kilometers west of Pili, Camarines Sur, is expected to bring light to heavy showers in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon and the Visayas.