Declogging Manila streets as LPA brings heavy rains

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2020 01:31 PM

Maintenance personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conduct declogging activities on Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Tuesday. A low pressure area spotted about 40 kilometers west of Pili, Camarines Sur, is expected to bring light to heavy showers in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

 

