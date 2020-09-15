Home > News MULTIMEDIA Declogging Manila streets as LPA brings heavy rains Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2020 01:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Maintenance personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) conduct declogging activities on Pedro Gil Street in Manila on Tuesday. A low pressure area spotted about 40 kilometers west of Pili, Camarines Sur, is expected to bring light to heavy showers in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon and the Visayas. Brewing storm to drench most of PH Read More: Low pressure area flooding Metro Manila DPWH declogging multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/09/15/20/watch-alex-gonzaga-mikee-morada-prank-her-uncle/overseas/09/15/20/world-dangerously-unprepared-for-next-pandemic-monitor/entertainment/09/15/20/look-katy-perrys-baby-receives-gift-from-taylor-swift/overseas/09/15/20/us-court-sides-with-trump-on-deporting-immigrants/business/09/15/20/big-size-purchases-consumer-behavior-shifts-due-to-covid-19-pandemic-says-pg