Food supply from the sea

Vendor sells sea shells in Cotabato City

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

A vendor sells sea shells for P50 a plate at a roadside stall in Cotabato City on Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with his Cabinet on Monday on how to improve food supply and distribution in light of spiraling food prices due to inflation.

