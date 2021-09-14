Home  >  News

San Juan City implements ‘JuanVax’ campaign, inoculates non-residents

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2021 03:29 PM

San Juan City inoculates non-residents

People queue to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Greenhills Theater mall in San Juan City on Tuesday. The city of San Juan implemented its vaccination roll-out to non-residents as part of its ‘JuanVax” campaign to inoculate more Filipinos as COVID-19 cases rise.

