San Juan City inoculates non-residents

San Juan City implements 'JuanVax' campaign, inoculates non-residents
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 14 2021 03:29 PM

People queue to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the Greenhills Theater mall in San Juan City on Tuesday. The city of San Juan implemented its vaccination roll-out to non-residents as part of its 'JuanVax" campaign to inoculate more Filipinos as COVID-19 cases rise.

17 million now fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 in Philippines