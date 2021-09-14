OVP's Vaccine Express back in Novaliches, QC

Home > News MULTIMEDIA OVP's Vaccine Express back in QC for drivers' 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose Charlie Villegas, OVP Posted at Sep 14 2021 06:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker inoculates a tricycle driver against COVID-19 at the Robinsons Novaliches Open Parking on Tuesday during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express vaccination drive. The activity, a collaboration between the OVP and the Quezon City government, aims to give the second dose of the vaccine to delivery riders and jeepney and tricycle drivers who availed of their first dose last Aug. 12 and 13, 2021. PH reports 18,056 add'l COVID-19 cases, 222 new deaths Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine Office of the Vice President Vaccine Express Novaliches /sports/09/14/21/national-players-frustrated-as-ph-to-miss-davis-cup/news/09/14/21/breakthrough-covid-19-cases-paano-nga-ba-nangyayari/sports/09/14/21/us-open-doubles-champ-krawczyk-is-also-part-filipino/sports/09/14/21/tennis-raducanu-title-very-special-says-murray/news/09/14/21/boracay-task-force-stays-until-june-2022