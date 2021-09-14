OVP's Vaccine Express back in Novaliches, QC

MULTIMEDIA

OVP's Vaccine Express back in QC for drivers' 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

Charlie Villegas, OVP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A health worker inoculates a tricycle driver against COVID-19 at the Robinsons Novaliches Open Parking on Tuesday during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express vaccination drive. The activity, a collaboration between the OVP and the Quezon City government, aims to give the second dose of the vaccine to delivery riders and jeepney and tricycle drivers who availed of their first dose last Aug. 12 and 13, 2021.