Metro Manila to shift to COVID-19 localized lockdowns

NCR to shift to new COVID-19 localized lockdowns to spur business activity

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People exit the Paco Public Market in Manila on Tuesday, the same day the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases released the new alert levels meant to both curb infections and spur business activity. Under the new set-up, Metro Manila will be under the the second strictest of 5 COVID-19 alert levels from Sept. 16 and will serve as the pilot area for the system with granular lockdowns.