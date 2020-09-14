Home  >  News

Physical distancing in jeepneys

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 12:51 PM

Commuters ride a jeepney in Manila on Monday as the transportation department eases physical distancing rules on public transport. Health experts raised concern on the decision to relax the 1-meter physical distancing rule earlier imposed by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 
 

