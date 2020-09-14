Home > News MULTIMEDIA Physical distancing in jeepneys Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2020 12:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters ride a jeepney in Manila on Monday as the transportation department eases physical distancing rules on public transport. Health experts raised concern on the decision to relax the 1-meter physical distancing rule earlier imposed by the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine DOTr physical distancing public transportation jeepneys /life/09/14/20/baguio-coffee-shop-cafe-yagam-closes-physical-store-amid-pandemic/business/09/14/20/chinese-investment-in-australia-plunges-as-tensions-mount/life/09/14/20/watch-derek-ramsay-andrea-torres-give-a-tour-of-their-home/news/09/14/20/theres-face-mask-and-shield-dotr-justifies-relaxed-transport-distancing-policy/news/09/14/20/as-govt-eases-distancing-rules-in-public-transport-doh-reiterates-stay-at-home-advice