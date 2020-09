MULTIMEDIA

Closer and closer: Commuters line up for MRT

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters line up to ride the MRT-3 in Quezon City on Monday as government eases public transport physical distancing rules. Now, up to 204 from 153 per train is allowed. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease recently approved the transportation department’s proposal to gradually decrease the physical distancing measure in public transport systems to increase rider capacity.