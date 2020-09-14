MULTIMEDIA

Disinfecting LRT coaches

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects a Light Rail Transit (LRT) passenger coach in Manila on Monday. The Health department reminded the public to observe the 1-meter physical distancing rule whenever possible, despite the relaxation of rules in public transport, and “stay home” policy as the general community quarantine remains imposed in Metro Manila.