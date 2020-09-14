Home > News MULTIMEDIA Disinfecting LRT coaches Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2020 10:36 PM | Updated as of Sep 14 2020 10:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfects a Light Rail Transit (LRT) passenger coach in Manila on Monday. The Health department reminded the public to observe the 1-meter physical distancing rule whenever possible, despite the relaxation of rules in public transport, and “stay home” policy as the general community quarantine remains imposed in Metro Manila. Metro Manila mayors apprehensive over relaxed coronavirus distancing rules Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine LRT-1 DOTr physical distancing public transportation /news/09/14/20/duterte-wants-private-hospitals-to-increase-covid-19-beds/video/news/09/14/20/roque-says-pemberton-to-face-court-martial-in-us/video/news/09/14/20/lacson-recommends-removal-of-questionable-items-under-build-build-build-funds/news/09/14/20/internet-show-host-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-sorsogon/news/09/14/20/ombudsman-seeks-restoration-of-p1b-in-2021-budget