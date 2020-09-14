Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers call for 'Balik-Pasada' as gov't eases distancing rules on public transport

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 14 2020 12:47 PM | Updated as of Sep 14 2020 02:02 PM

Jeepney drivers call for 'Balik-Pasada' as gov't eases distancing rules on public transport

Jeepney drivers picket in front of the Land Transportation Franchising & Regulatory Board (LTFRB) main office in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for a total return of operations of all jeepney routes, zero jeepney phaseout, and social assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Read More:  LTFRB   COVID-19   jeepney drivers   balik-pasada   public transport   public transportation   Philippines public transport   Philippines public transportation  