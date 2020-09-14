Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers call for 'Balik-Pasada' as gov't eases distancing rules on public transport Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 14 2020 12:47 PM | Updated as of Sep 14 2020 02:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Jeepney drivers picket in front of the Land Transportation Franchising & Regulatory Board (LTFRB) main office in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for a total return of operations of all jeepney routes, zero jeepney phaseout, and social assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Philippines eases coronavirus distancing rules in public transport Easing of physical distancing in public transport 'problematic': expert Read More: LTFRB COVID-19 jeepney drivers balik-pasada public transport public transportation Philippines public transport Philippines public transportation /news/09/14/20/pnp-academy-on-lockdown-after-232-cadets-contract-covid-19/entertainment/09/14/20/abs-cbn-stars-set-to-appear-on-tv5-with-new-blocktime-deal/entertainment/09/14/20/heaven-peralejo-denies-asking-pacquiaos-for-financial-help/news/09/14/20/read-the-bayanihan-to-recover-as-one-act-bayanihan-2/sports/09/14/20/nba-paul-george-insists-clippers-not-in-panic-mode-ahead-of-game-7