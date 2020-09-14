MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers call for 'Balik-Pasada' as gov't eases distancing rules on public transport

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers picket in front of the Land Transportation Franchising & Regulatory Board (LTFRB) main office in Quezon City on Monday. The group called for a total return of operations of all jeepney routes, zero jeepney phaseout, and social assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.